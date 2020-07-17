All apartments in Reno
420 Valley Road
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

420 Valley Road

420 Valley Road · (775) 319-5131
Location

420 Valley Road, Reno, NV 89512
Governor's Bowl

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
bike storage
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
bike storage
internet access
key fob access
420 Valley Rd #13 Available 04/01/21 Luxury Loft Living in Reno's Bustling 4th St Corridor! - Your Life - Your Style!....... COMING SPRING 2021!!!

With soaring ceilings, open floor plans, and spacious kitchens, you might think you’re living in Brooklyn, Austin or San Francisco, instead of what Forbes calls the 11th best place in the country for business and a career: Reno, Nevada (San Francisco is #18). The Print Shop Lofts delivers this, and more, in 23 unique units forged from a former industrial landmark with a rich history in the arts.

For More Information, view floor plans, and to sign up for more info, visit www.theprintshoplofts.com

Studios start at $1,300/mo
Studio with Mezzanine start at $1,450/mo
Loft Apartment with Deck start at $1,850/mo

Location, Location, Location! Close to many of Reno's premiere local establishments!
3 blocks to Greater Nevada Field (Home of Reno Aces and Reno 1868 FC), 4 blocks to downtown, 4 blocks to Truckee River/Trails, 5 blocks to Reno Amtrak Station, ½ mile to UNR, ¾ mile to Reno Regional Medical Center (Renown)
2.5 miles to Reno/Tahoe International Airport

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5614968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Valley Road have any available units?
420 Valley Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Valley Road have?
Some of 420 Valley Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Valley Road currently offering any rent specials?
420 Valley Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Valley Road pet-friendly?
No, 420 Valley Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 420 Valley Road offer parking?
No, 420 Valley Road does not offer parking.
Does 420 Valley Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 420 Valley Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Valley Road have a pool?
No, 420 Valley Road does not have a pool.
Does 420 Valley Road have accessible units?
No, 420 Valley Road does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Valley Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Valley Road does not have units with dishwashers.
