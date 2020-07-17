420 Valley Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony 24hr maintenance stainless steel walk in closets bike storage

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access key fob access

420 Valley Rd #13 Available 04/01/21 Luxury Loft Living in Reno's Bustling 4th St Corridor! - Your Life - Your Style!....... COMING SPRING 2021!!!



With soaring ceilings, open floor plans, and spacious kitchens, you might think you’re living in Brooklyn, Austin or San Francisco, instead of what Forbes calls the 11th best place in the country for business and a career: Reno, Nevada (San Francisco is #18). The Print Shop Lofts delivers this, and more, in 23 unique units forged from a former industrial landmark with a rich history in the arts.



For More Information, view floor plans, and to sign up for more info, visit www.theprintshoplofts.com



Studios start at $1,300/mo

Studio with Mezzanine start at $1,450/mo

Loft Apartment with Deck start at $1,850/mo



Location, Location, Location! Close to many of Reno's premiere local establishments!

3 blocks to Greater Nevada Field (Home of Reno Aces and Reno 1868 FC), 4 blocks to downtown, 4 blocks to Truckee River/Trails, 5 blocks to Reno Amtrak Station, ½ mile to UNR, ¾ mile to Reno Regional Medical Center (Renown)

2.5 miles to Reno/Tahoe International Airport



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5614968)