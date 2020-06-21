Amenities
420 Terracina Way, Reno, NV 89521 - 3 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bath 2,895 sqft
From the moment you walk in you will see why this is your dream home. Four bedrooms two and a half baths with an exceptional kitchen upgrades including stainless appliances, granite, convection oven and breakfast bar are just a few features you will notice. The family room has been extended an extra 100 sqft with a fireplace. The large master bedroom has a retreat area with a fireplace and the second bedroom is extended.
No Dogs Allowed
