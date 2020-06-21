Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fireplace oven

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

420 Terracina Way, Reno, NV 89521 - 3 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bath 2,895 sqft



From the moment you walk in you will see why this is your dream home. Four bedrooms two and a half baths with an exceptional kitchen upgrades including stainless appliances, granite, convection oven and breakfast bar are just a few features you will notice. The family room has been extended an extra 100 sqft with a fireplace. The large master bedroom has a retreat area with a fireplace and the second bedroom is extended.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5813515)