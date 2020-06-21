All apartments in Reno
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

420 Terracina Way

420 Terracina Way · (775) 843-9257
Location

420 Terracina Way, Reno, NV 89521
Virginia Footills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 420 Terracina Way · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2895 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
420 Terracina Way, Reno, NV 89521 - 3 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bath 2,895 sqft

From the moment you walk in you will see why this is your dream home. Four bedrooms two and a half baths with an exceptional kitchen upgrades including stainless appliances, granite, convection oven and breakfast bar are just a few features you will notice. The family room has been extended an extra 100 sqft with a fireplace. The large master bedroom has a retreat area with a fireplace and the second bedroom is extended.

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5813515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Terracina Way have any available units?
420 Terracina Way has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Terracina Way have?
Some of 420 Terracina Way's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Terracina Way currently offering any rent specials?
420 Terracina Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Terracina Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Terracina Way is pet friendly.
Does 420 Terracina Way offer parking?
No, 420 Terracina Way does not offer parking.
Does 420 Terracina Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Terracina Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Terracina Way have a pool?
No, 420 Terracina Way does not have a pool.
Does 420 Terracina Way have accessible units?
No, 420 Terracina Way does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Terracina Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Terracina Way does not have units with dishwashers.
