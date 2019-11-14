Amenities

420 Alysheba Court - This exquisite 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Will be available approximately 4/08/2020. Rent is $1995, deposit is $2095. Located on a cul-de-sac with a park-like back yard, beautiful pond with lots of trees for privacy. Pavers patio. Storage shed. Gutters, RV gates & parking (only for boats, pop-up RVs, extra vehicles). Open floor plan with great room. 1 small Pet under 25lbs allowed on approval. Home will include refrigerator and washer/dryer hook-ups. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410, or copy and paste link app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1



(RLNE5110916)