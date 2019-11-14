All apartments in Reno
420 Alysheba Court

420 Alysheba Court · (775) 284-4401
Location

420 Alysheba Court, Reno, NV 89521
Virginia Footills

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 420 Alysheba Court · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1835 sqft

Amenities

420 Alysheba Court - This exquisite 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Will be available approximately 4/08/2020. Rent is $1995, deposit is $2095. Located on a cul-de-sac with a park-like back yard, beautiful pond with lots of trees for privacy. Pavers patio. Storage shed. Gutters, RV gates & parking (only for boats, pop-up RVs, extra vehicles). Open floor plan with great room. 1 small Pet under 25lbs allowed on approval. Home will include refrigerator and washer/dryer hook-ups. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410, or copy and paste link app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1

(RLNE5110916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Alysheba Court have any available units?
420 Alysheba Court has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 420 Alysheba Court have?
Some of 420 Alysheba Court's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 420 Alysheba Court currently offering any rent specials?
420 Alysheba Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Alysheba Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Alysheba Court is pet friendly.
Does 420 Alysheba Court offer parking?
Yes, 420 Alysheba Court does offer parking.
Does 420 Alysheba Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Alysheba Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Alysheba Court have a pool?
No, 420 Alysheba Court does not have a pool.
Does 420 Alysheba Court have accessible units?
No, 420 Alysheba Court does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Alysheba Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Alysheba Court does not have units with dishwashers.
