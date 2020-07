Amenities

hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

cute cabin feel in the heart of mid town - 2 bedroom, 1 bath, and off street parking. This home has a huge kitchen with brand new flooring, solid wood flooring throughout, wood paneling on the walls and ceiling, and a rustic charm that can't be beat. Deposit amount depends on credit. Available immediately.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4490367)