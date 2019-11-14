All apartments in Reno
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

3916 Clearacre Lane #72

3916 Clear Acre Lane · (775) 329-7070 ext. 108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3916 Clear Acre Lane, Reno, NV 89512
Wildcreek

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3916 Clearacre Lane #72 · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 963 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
AFFORDABLE, SPACIOUS, 2 BED/1 BATH CONDO IN WILDCREEK GARDENS - This large 2 bed, 1 bath unit at Wildcreek Gardens is a sight to be seen! The kitchen features plenty of storage and a dishwasher. Enjoy meals in the separate dining area or eat al fresco on the large enclosed patio! The rest of the home features a spacious floor plan with NEW CARPET, a walk in closet and a washer/dryer! Community features include a seasonal pool,

NO PETS AND NO SMOKING UNIT

For more information please contact:
Reno Property Management
1575 Delucchi Lane Suite #224
Reno, NV 89502
www.renoprop.com

(RLNE5725778)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3916 Clearacre Lane #72 have any available units?
3916 Clearacre Lane #72 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 3916 Clearacre Lane #72 have?
Some of 3916 Clearacre Lane #72's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3916 Clearacre Lane #72 currently offering any rent specials?
3916 Clearacre Lane #72 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 Clearacre Lane #72 pet-friendly?
No, 3916 Clearacre Lane #72 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 3916 Clearacre Lane #72 offer parking?
No, 3916 Clearacre Lane #72 does not offer parking.
Does 3916 Clearacre Lane #72 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3916 Clearacre Lane #72 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 Clearacre Lane #72 have a pool?
Yes, 3916 Clearacre Lane #72 has a pool.
Does 3916 Clearacre Lane #72 have accessible units?
No, 3916 Clearacre Lane #72 does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 Clearacre Lane #72 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3916 Clearacre Lane #72 has units with dishwashers.
