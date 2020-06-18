330 Stewart Street

Amenities

in unit laundry range refrigerator

This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home with an office is located in Midtown Reno. New paint thought the home. This home has high ceilings.. Home comes with a Refrigerator, Stove and Stack able Washer and Dryer. You will also be close to the summer events and all that Midtown offers throughout the year.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,295



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.