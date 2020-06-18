All apartments in Reno
Last updated May 26 2020 at 6:45 PM

330 Stewart Street

330 Stewart Street · (775) 372-4111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

330 Stewart Street, Reno, NV 89502
Wells Avenue Neighborhood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 948 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Home with an office is located in Midtown Reno. New paint thought the home. This home has high ceilings.. Home comes with a Refrigerator, Stove and Stack able Washer and Dryer. You will also be close to the summer events and all that Midtown offers throughout the year.

Visit wwwRPMCorazon.com for more details...

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,295

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 330 Stewart Street have any available units?
330 Stewart Street has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
Is 330 Stewart Street currently offering any rent specials?
330 Stewart Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 330 Stewart Street pet-friendly?
No, 330 Stewart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 330 Stewart Street offer parking?
No, 330 Stewart Street does not offer parking.
Does 330 Stewart Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 330 Stewart Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 330 Stewart Street have a pool?
No, 330 Stewart Street does not have a pool.
Does 330 Stewart Street have accessible units?
No, 330 Stewart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 330 Stewart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 330 Stewart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 330 Stewart Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 330 Stewart Street does not have units with air conditioning.
