Reno, NV
2728 Chavez Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2728 Chavez Dr

2728 Chavez Drive · (775) 329-7070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2728 Chavez Drive, Reno, NV 89502
Donner Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2728 Chavez Dr · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1044 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DELIGHTFUL 2 BED / 2 BATH / 2 CAR / 1044 SQ FT HIDDEN SPRINGS HOME WITH FIREPLACE / W/D / NICE YARDS - This comfortable 2 bedroom, 2 full bathroom, 2 car garage home is open and relaxing. it has lots of natural lighting, a fireplace for those chilly winter nights and a full size washer and dryer. The backyard is great for relaxing and both yards are fully landscaped. both bathrooms and the kitchen have tiled floors and newer carpet in the rest of the home. the home is located near shopping and restaurants for your convenience and is move in ready for you.

*****************************THIS IS A NON SMOKING---NO PET/ANIMAL HOME*************************************************

For more information please contact:
Reno Property Management
1575 Delucchi Lane Suite 224
Reno, NV 89502
775.329.7070
Or visit our website at: Renoprop.com

(RLNE5899661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2728 Chavez Dr have any available units?
2728 Chavez Dr has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 2728 Chavez Dr have?
Some of 2728 Chavez Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2728 Chavez Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2728 Chavez Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2728 Chavez Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2728 Chavez Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 2728 Chavez Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2728 Chavez Dr offers parking.
Does 2728 Chavez Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2728 Chavez Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2728 Chavez Dr have a pool?
No, 2728 Chavez Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2728 Chavez Dr have accessible units?
No, 2728 Chavez Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2728 Chavez Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2728 Chavez Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
