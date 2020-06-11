All apartments in Reno
2353 Watt Street
Last updated June 22 2020 at 12:02 PM

2353 Watt Street

2353 Watt Street · (775) 688-4000
Location

2353 Watt Street, Reno, NV 89509
Virginia Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1001 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This Southwest Reno home is perfectly located a short walk to both Virginia Lake and Washoe County Golf Course. Featuring all the charm of a 1940’s bungalow, this home features hardwood floors throughout, beautifully tiled kitchen, and a basement storage/laundry room. There is easy access to the large lot with extra large RV gates on both sides of the home. A newer cement driveway and paver front steps add curb appeal.This home is 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with an extra play room with trundle bed. Listing Agent: Candi Peek Email Address: Candi@candisellshouses.com Broker: Ferrari-Lund Real Estate Reno The property has been updated with interior and exterior paint, cabinets repainted, all interior furnishing are new. This home is immaculate. ready now for short term rental. If you have a need for a fully furnished short term rental this is the home for you. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in Nevada.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2353 Watt Street have any available units?
2353 Watt Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 2353 Watt Street have?
Some of 2353 Watt Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2353 Watt Street currently offering any rent specials?
2353 Watt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2353 Watt Street pet-friendly?
No, 2353 Watt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 2353 Watt Street offer parking?
Yes, 2353 Watt Street offers parking.
Does 2353 Watt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2353 Watt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2353 Watt Street have a pool?
No, 2353 Watt Street does not have a pool.
Does 2353 Watt Street have accessible units?
No, 2353 Watt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2353 Watt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2353 Watt Street has units with dishwashers.
