2353 Watt Street

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This Southwest Reno home is perfectly located a short walk to both Virginia Lake and Washoe County Golf Course. Featuring all the charm of a 1940’s bungalow, this home features hardwood floors throughout, beautifully tiled kitchen, and a basement storage/laundry room. There is easy access to the large lot with extra large RV gates on both sides of the home. A newer cement driveway and paver front steps add curb appeal.This home is 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with an extra play room with trundle bed. Listing Agent: Candi Peek Email Address: Candi@candisellshouses.com Broker: Ferrari-Lund Real Estate Reno The property has been updated with interior and exterior paint, cabinets repainted, all interior furnishing are new. This home is immaculate. ready now for short term rental. If you have a need for a fully furnished short term rental this is the home for you. Owner is a licensed real estate agent in Nevada.