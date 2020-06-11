2348 Sapphire Ridge Way

Amenities
IMMACULATE NORTHWEST SUBURBAN RENO 2-story home located down the street from McQueen High School off of Robb Drive in Northwest Reno! The current owner has taken exceptional care of this 3 bed, 2.5 bath 1520 sf home and it shows. The cozy living room has a gas log fireplace as a focal feature. The living room opens to another area which could be a family room, reading area or...? A half bath for guests is downstairs. All three bedrooms are upstairs as are two more bathrooms. The laundry is conveniently located upstairs. Plantation shutters make this home light and bright. Call today! 775-826-1414
Note: Renter's Insurance is required. Contact office for information regarding minimum requirements.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,795, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,795
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.