232 Caliente

AVAILABLE JULY 15 or sooner. Interior remodel down to the studs, plumbing and all. Peaceful designer interior on this nicely appointed studio apartment. Enter through a high fenced, private courtyard. Nestled in the highly coveted MidTown district, walking or biking distance to all the good stuff. Long term lease preferred. Square footage is approximate only. Unit is about the size of an average bedroom. NON SMOKING property. NO PETS. $35 per adult application fee. Listing Agent: Janice C Mackenzie Email Address: jan@janmackenzie.com Broker: Nevada Home Connections Do you spend most of your time at home in your bedroom and/or kitchen? This cozy studio is just that and more! Do not be fooled by internet scammers. This property is professionally managed. During this Covid 19 pandemic shut down, we are practicing social distancing as well as adhering to Local, State and Federal guidelines for the Real Estate industry. We are only showing vacant homes to candidates who pass our phone screening criteria. Please call our office for details. 775-322-3015. Shown by appointment only.