Reno, NV
232 Caliente
Last updated July 7 2020 at 12:29 PM

232 Caliente

232 Caliente Street · (775) 250-8914
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

232 Caliente Street, Reno, NV 89509
Plumas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit STUDIO · Avail. now

$925

Studio · 1 Bath · 200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
courtyard
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE JULY 15 or sooner. Interior remodel down to the studs, plumbing and all. Peaceful designer interior on this nicely appointed studio apartment. Enter through a high fenced, private courtyard. Nestled in the highly coveted MidTown district, walking or biking distance to all the good stuff. Long term lease preferred. Square footage is approximate only. Unit is about the size of an average bedroom. NON SMOKING property. NO PETS. $35 per adult application fee. Listing Agent: Janice C Mackenzie Email Address: jan@janmackenzie.com Broker: Nevada Home Connections Do you spend most of your time at home in your bedroom and/or kitchen? This cozy studio is just that and more! Do not be fooled by internet scammers. This property is professionally managed. During this Covid 19 pandemic shut down, we are practicing social distancing as well as adhering to Local, State and Federal guidelines for the Real Estate industry. We are only showing vacant homes to candidates who pass our phone screening criteria. Please call our office for details. 775-322-3015. Shown by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 Caliente have any available units?
232 Caliente has a unit available for $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 Caliente have?
Some of 232 Caliente's amenities include garage, courtyard, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 Caliente currently offering any rent specials?
232 Caliente is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 Caliente pet-friendly?
No, 232 Caliente is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 232 Caliente offer parking?
Yes, 232 Caliente offers parking.
Does 232 Caliente have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 Caliente does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 Caliente have a pool?
No, 232 Caliente does not have a pool.
Does 232 Caliente have accessible units?
No, 232 Caliente does not have accessible units.
Does 232 Caliente have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 Caliente does not have units with dishwashers.
