Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance

APARTMENTS FOR RENT IN RENO, NEVADA



Welcome to 2300 West Apartments where you'll get to experience a relaxing style of living. Take joy in the quality, and spaciousness of our apartment homes. We offer several one, two and three-bedrooms in our Reno, NV apartment homes. Our beautiful, pet-friendly apartments have plenty to offer our residents. Take a dip in our heated swimming pool, or just enjoy the breathtaking views as you walk around town. Come to 2300 West apartments and enjoy peace and comfort without the extra cost. Call today to schedule your virtual tour with one of our Leasing Specialists and compare our prices and outstanding amenities package.