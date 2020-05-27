Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Lovely Two Bedrooms/One Bath Condo in Reno



This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment features 805 Sq. of living space with washer, dryer and fenced patio. The kitchen is equipped with dishwasher, refrigerator and oven. The common area pool will hopefully be open as Covid restrictions lift.



Monthly utility charge for sewer and trash of $50.00



The unit is close to Echo Loder Elementary School, 999 Ph?, Lili's Restaurant & Bar, Jack in the Box, Little Philadelphia CheeseSteaks, Yori Park, Century Park Lane 16, El Pollo Loco, Redwood Rotisserie + Grill, Crawfish Asian Cuisine, Reno-Tahoe International Airport, and many more.



Property Address: 2185 Kietzke Ln, Reno, Washoe, Nevada, 89502.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

No pets allowed

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (775) 376-9210



We look forward to connecting with you!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #B.144965CORP.



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co



(RLNE5900113)