Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

2185 Kietzke Ln

2185 Kietzke Lane · (833) 367-6963
Location

2185 Kietzke Lane, Reno, NV 89502
Virginia Lake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 805 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Lovely Two Bedrooms/One Bath Condo in Reno

This 2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom apartment features 805 Sq. of living space with washer, dryer and fenced patio. The kitchen is equipped with dishwasher, refrigerator and oven. The common area pool will hopefully be open as Covid restrictions lift.

Monthly utility charge for sewer and trash of $50.00

The unit is close to Echo Loder Elementary School, 999 Ph?, Lili's Restaurant & Bar, Jack in the Box, Little Philadelphia CheeseSteaks, Yori Park, Century Park Lane 16, El Pollo Loco, Redwood Rotisserie + Grill, Crawfish Asian Cuisine, Reno-Tahoe International Airport, and many more.

Monthly utility charge for sewer and trash of $50.00

Property Address: 2185 Kietzke Ln, Reno, Washoe, Nevada, 89502.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (775) 376-9210

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #B.144965CORP.

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5900113)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2185 Kietzke Ln have any available units?
2185 Kietzke Ln has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 2185 Kietzke Ln have?
Some of 2185 Kietzke Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2185 Kietzke Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2185 Kietzke Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2185 Kietzke Ln pet-friendly?
No, 2185 Kietzke Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 2185 Kietzke Ln offer parking?
No, 2185 Kietzke Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2185 Kietzke Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2185 Kietzke Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2185 Kietzke Ln have a pool?
Yes, 2185 Kietzke Ln has a pool.
Does 2185 Kietzke Ln have accessible units?
No, 2185 Kietzke Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2185 Kietzke Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2185 Kietzke Ln has units with dishwashers.
