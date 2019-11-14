2065 Hope Valley Drive

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel microwave range

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Must see home! Newer large 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, roomy Double Diamond home will not disappoint. This home comes with modern espresso cabinets, slab granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. Listing Agent: Albert Lamb Email Address: Albert@welcomehm.com Broker: Welcome Home 1 year lease, No smoking, pets (non-aggressive breed) upon owner approval with additional refundable security deposit of $500.00 and pet rent/fee of $35.00 per month per pet, application and application fee required for all adults. Tenants are responsible for all utilities, renter’s insurance, landscaping maintenance, $10 per month for furnace filters, and abide by City Ordinances &/or HOA CC&R’s. The Security Deposit is the same as the rent as long as there are no pets and everyone's credit is over 650.