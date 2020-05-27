1840 Wind Ranch Road Unit C

Amenities
BEAUTIFUL 2 BED/ 2 BATH/ 1 CAR GARAGE.2ND FLOOR TOWN HOME WITH W/D IN DAMONTE RANCH - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, town home with a 1 car garage is located in Damonte Ranch. The unit is freshly painted, with high vaulted ceilings, many windows throughout, faux wood blinds and a gas fireplace in the living room. The attractive wood cabinets, tiled island sink and counter tops in the kitchen along with the gas stove, built-in microwave, and dishwasher, makes a the home a great place for entertaining. In the master bathroom there is a garden tub, separate walk in shower, double sinks and spacious walk in closet. Each of the bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit. Also included are; washer/dryer and central air. The surrounding community has paths around the area, along with great scenery and foliage.
******************************** NO PETS.and NO SMOKING***********************************
