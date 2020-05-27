All apartments in Reno
Find more places like 1840 Wind Ranch Road Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
1840 Wind Ranch Road Unit C
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

1840 Wind Ranch Road Unit C

1840 Wind Ranch Road · (775) 329-7070
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Virginia Footills
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1840 Wind Ranch Road, Reno, NV 89521
Virginia Footills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1840 Wind Ranch Road Unit C · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 2 BED/ 2 BATH/ 1 CAR GARAGE.2ND FLOOR TOWN HOME WITH W/D IN DAMONTE RANCH - This beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, town home with a 1 car garage is located in Damonte Ranch. The unit is freshly painted, with high vaulted ceilings, many windows throughout, faux wood blinds and a gas fireplace in the living room. The attractive wood cabinets, tiled island sink and counter tops in the kitchen along with the gas stove, built-in microwave, and dishwasher, makes a the home a great place for entertaining. In the master bathroom there is a garden tub, separate walk in shower, double sinks and spacious walk in closet. Each of the bedrooms are on opposite sides of the unit. Also included are; washer/dryer and central air. The surrounding community has paths around the area, along with great scenery and foliage.

******************************** NO PETS.and NO SMOKING***********************************

For more information please contact:
Reno Property Management
1575 Delucchi Lane #224
Reno, NV 89502
(775) 329-7070
www.renoprop.com

(RLNE5583347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 Wind Ranch Road Unit C have any available units?
1840 Wind Ranch Road Unit C has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1840 Wind Ranch Road Unit C have?
Some of 1840 Wind Ranch Road Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 Wind Ranch Road Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1840 Wind Ranch Road Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 Wind Ranch Road Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 1840 Wind Ranch Road Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 1840 Wind Ranch Road Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 1840 Wind Ranch Road Unit C offers parking.
Does 1840 Wind Ranch Road Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1840 Wind Ranch Road Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 Wind Ranch Road Unit C have a pool?
No, 1840 Wind Ranch Road Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 1840 Wind Ranch Road Unit C have accessible units?
No, 1840 Wind Ranch Road Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 Wind Ranch Road Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1840 Wind Ranch Road Unit C has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1840 Wind Ranch Road Unit C?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Harvest at Damonte Ranch
1851 Steamboat Pkwy
Reno, NV 89521
Manzanita Gate Apartment Homes
2475 Robb Dr
Reno, NV 89523
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments
1350 Grand Summit Dr
Reno, NV 89523
Aspen Ridge
1555 Ridgeview Dr
Reno, NV 89519
Esprit Townhome Apartments
11800 Veterans Pkwy
Reno, NV 89521
Onyx at 695
695 W 3rd Street
Reno, NV 89503
Riverside Park
14 South Park Street
Reno, NV 89502
503 MILL ST
503 Mill Street
Reno, NV 89502

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms
Reno Dog Friendly ApartmentsReno Luxury Places
Reno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CASun Valley, NV
Incline Village, NVKingsbury, NV
Carson City, NVFernley, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity