Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

1755 Wind Ranch #B

1755 Wind Ranch Road · No Longer Available
Location

1755 Wind Ranch Road, Reno, NV 89521
Virginia Footills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
1755 Wind Ranch # B - Esplanade Town Home - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage condo in Damonte Ranch with open and spacious floor plan with great room concept. Home is 1760 square feet with new carpet, gas fireplace in living room with custom built in entertainment center, and small fenced patio. Kitchen has gas oven/stove, breakfast bar, and large pantry. Includes refrigerator, washer & dryer. Esplanade community includes pool and hot tub. For more information or to schedule a viewing contact Kylie at 775-233-9487. License #S.56657

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834621)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1755 Wind Ranch #B have any available units?
1755 Wind Ranch #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1755 Wind Ranch #B have?
Some of 1755 Wind Ranch #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1755 Wind Ranch #B currently offering any rent specials?
1755 Wind Ranch #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1755 Wind Ranch #B pet-friendly?
No, 1755 Wind Ranch #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 1755 Wind Ranch #B offer parking?
Yes, 1755 Wind Ranch #B does offer parking.
Does 1755 Wind Ranch #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1755 Wind Ranch #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1755 Wind Ranch #B have a pool?
Yes, 1755 Wind Ranch #B has a pool.
Does 1755 Wind Ranch #B have accessible units?
No, 1755 Wind Ranch #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1755 Wind Ranch #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1755 Wind Ranch #B does not have units with dishwashers.
