1755 Wind Ranch # B - Esplanade Town Home - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage condo in Damonte Ranch with open and spacious floor plan with great room concept. Home is 1760 square feet with new carpet, gas fireplace in living room with custom built in entertainment center, and small fenced patio. Kitchen has gas oven/stove, breakfast bar, and large pantry. Includes refrigerator, washer & dryer. Esplanade community includes pool and hot tub. For more information or to schedule a viewing contact Kylie at 775-233-9487. License #S.56657



No Pets Allowed



