Available 07/21/20 Beautiful Four Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Single family House in Reno.



This 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit features 1869 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, th unit is also equipped with double pane windows, a beautiful fireplace, washer and dryer, ceiling fan, patio porch and a garage.



The unit is close to George Westergard Elementary School, Peg's Glorified Ham N Eggs, Fortune Star Cuisine, Caughlin Preschool, Raley's, Casa Grande, Bully's Sports Bar & Grill, B.D. Billinghurst Middle School, Sharon Square, Walmart Supercenter, Robert McQueen High School and many more.



Sewer/Trash are included in rent | all other utilities are resident responsibility



Property Address: 1613 Ambassador Dr, Reno, Washoe, Nevada, 89523.



Rental Terms:

$49 Application Fee per adult.

One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.

1% Monthly Admin Fee.

Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.

Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (775) 376-9210.



We look forward to connecting with you!



No Cats Allowed



