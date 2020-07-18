Amenities
Available 07/21/20 Beautiful Four Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Single family House in Reno.
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit features 1869 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, th unit is also equipped with double pane windows, a beautiful fireplace, washer and dryer, ceiling fan, patio porch and a garage.
The unit is close to George Westergard Elementary School, Peg's Glorified Ham N Eggs, Fortune Star Cuisine, Caughlin Preschool, Raley's, Casa Grande, Bully's Sports Bar & Grill, B.D. Billinghurst Middle School, Sharon Square, Walmart Supercenter, Robert McQueen High School and many more.
Sewer/Trash are included in rent | all other utilities are resident responsibility
Property Address: 1613 Ambassador Dr, Reno, Washoe, Nevada, 89523.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (775) 376-9210.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #B.144965CORP.
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5903385)