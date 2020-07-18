All apartments in Reno
Find more places like 1613 Ambassador Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
1613 Ambassador Dr
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1613 Ambassador Dr

1613 Ambassador Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Northgate
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1613 Ambassador Drive, Reno, NV 89523
Northgate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Available 07/21/20 Beautiful Four Bedrooms/Two Bathrooms Single family House in Reno.

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit features 1869 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, gas range oven, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal, th unit is also equipped with double pane windows, a beautiful fireplace, washer and dryer, ceiling fan, patio porch and a garage.

The unit is close to George Westergard Elementary School, Peg's Glorified Ham N Eggs, Fortune Star Cuisine, Caughlin Preschool, Raley's, Casa Grande, Bully's Sports Bar & Grill, B.D. Billinghurst Middle School, Sharon Square, Walmart Supercenter, Robert McQueen High School and many more.

Sewer/Trash are included in rent | all other utilities are resident responsibility

Property Address: 1613 Ambassador Dr, Reno, Washoe, Nevada, 89523.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
Pet fees and restrictions apply - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (775) 376-9210.

We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #B.144965CORP.

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5903385)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Ambassador Dr have any available units?
1613 Ambassador Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 Ambassador Dr have?
Some of 1613 Ambassador Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Ambassador Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Ambassador Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Ambassador Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 Ambassador Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1613 Ambassador Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1613 Ambassador Dr offers parking.
Does 1613 Ambassador Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1613 Ambassador Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Ambassador Dr have a pool?
No, 1613 Ambassador Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Ambassador Dr have accessible units?
No, 1613 Ambassador Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Ambassador Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1613 Ambassador Dr has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

ParcOne60
160 Sinclair St
Reno, NV 89501
Harvest at Damonte Ranch
1851 Steamboat Pkwy
Reno, NV 89521
Esprit Townhome Apartments
11800 Veterans Pkwy
Reno, NV 89521
Skyline Canyon
3300 Skyline Blvd
Reno, NV 89509
Onyx at 695
695 W 3rd Street
Reno, NV 89503
The Lodge at McCarran Ranch
800 Redfield Pkwy
Reno, NV 89509
503 MILL ST
503 Mill Street
Reno, NV 89502
Inova
13963 S Virginia St Ste 902
Reno, NV 89511

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms
Reno Dog Friendly ApartmentsReno Luxury Places
Reno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CASun Valley, NV
Incline Village, NVKingsbury, NV
Carson City, NVFernley, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno