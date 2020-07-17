Amenities
Charming Two Bedrooms/One Bath Condo Available NOW in Reno.
This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit features 860 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal, the unit also includes a beautiful fireplace, washer and dryer, ceiling fan, patio, garage and Community Pool.
The unit is close to Meadowood Mall, Del Taco, Delicious Designs, North Star Online School, Great Basin Brewing Company, Thai Lotus, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers and many more.
Water, sewer and trash are included in rent.
Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
Property Address: 1547 Delucchi Ln Apt A, Reno, Washoe, Nevada, 89502.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (775) 376-9210.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #B.144965CORP.
