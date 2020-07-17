All apartments in Reno
Find more places like 1547 Delucchi Ln Apt A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
1547 Delucchi Ln Apt A
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1547 Delucchi Ln Apt A

1547 Delucchi Lane · (833) 367-6963
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Meadowood
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1547 Delucchi Lane, Reno, NV 89502
Meadowood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Apartment A · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming Two Bedrooms/One Bath Condo Available NOW in Reno.

This 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit features 860 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, and garbage disposal, the unit also includes a beautiful fireplace, washer and dryer, ceiling fan, patio, garage and Community Pool.

The unit is close to Meadowood Mall, Del Taco, Delicious Designs, North Star Online School, Great Basin Brewing Company, Thai Lotus, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers and many more.

Water, sewer and trash are included in rent.

Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

Property Address: 1547 Delucchi Ln Apt A, Reno, Washoe, Nevada, 89502.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $235.
1% Monthly Admin Fee.
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or (775) 376-9210.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #B.144965CORP.

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5889487)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1547 Delucchi Ln Apt A have any available units?
1547 Delucchi Ln Apt A has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1547 Delucchi Ln Apt A have?
Some of 1547 Delucchi Ln Apt A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1547 Delucchi Ln Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
1547 Delucchi Ln Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1547 Delucchi Ln Apt A pet-friendly?
No, 1547 Delucchi Ln Apt A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 1547 Delucchi Ln Apt A offer parking?
Yes, 1547 Delucchi Ln Apt A offers parking.
Does 1547 Delucchi Ln Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1547 Delucchi Ln Apt A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1547 Delucchi Ln Apt A have a pool?
Yes, 1547 Delucchi Ln Apt A has a pool.
Does 1547 Delucchi Ln Apt A have accessible units?
No, 1547 Delucchi Ln Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 1547 Delucchi Ln Apt A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1547 Delucchi Ln Apt A has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1547 Delucchi Ln Apt A?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Veranda at the Park
950 Nutmeg Pl
Reno, NV 89502
Vizcaya Hilltop Apartments
1350 Grand Summit Dr
Reno, NV 89523
The Element
825 Delucchi Ln
Reno, NV 89502
Reno Vista
3277 Reno Vista Dr
Reno, NV 89512
Latitude 39
9870 Double R Blvd
Reno, NV 89521
The Lodge at McCarran Ranch
800 Redfield Pkwy
Reno, NV 89509
Riverside Park
14 South Park Street
Reno, NV 89502
Inova
13963 S Virginia St Ste 902
Reno, NV 89511

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms
Reno Dog Friendly ApartmentsReno Luxury Places
Reno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CASun Valley, NV
Incline Village, NVKingsbury, NV
Carson City, NVFernley, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity