Great tiny house in downtown Reno. Built in 1927 and walking distance to the downtown river walk. 2 bedrooms, one bath in a Jack and Jill configuration. Extra Roomy living and dining areas. Galley style kitchen with dish washer, gas range, and fridge. Stackable washer and dryer. One designated parking space and street parking. Sewer and Garbage are included in rent. Call Darlene Sharpe for more information. 775 338 4102