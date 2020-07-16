All apartments in Reno
Find more places like 1130 Glenda Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Reno, NV
/
1130 Glenda Way
Last updated July 2 2020 at 11:50 PM

1130 Glenda Way

1130 Glenda Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Reno
See all
Virginia Lake
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1130 Glenda Way, Reno, NV 89509
Virginia Lake

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
parking
Live in an absolutely beautiful place, surrounded by mature trees and a park-like setting. The apartments feature three laundry rooms within easy reach of your front door, air conditioning, covered parking, near-limitless hot water. You only have NVEnergy electricity service in your name, which excludes water heat - hot water is included in rent!

Rental Terms: Rent: $830, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $695

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Glenda Way have any available units?
1130 Glenda Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
Is 1130 Glenda Way currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Glenda Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Glenda Way pet-friendly?
No, 1130 Glenda Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Reno.
Does 1130 Glenda Way offer parking?
Yes, 1130 Glenda Way offers parking.
Does 1130 Glenda Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 Glenda Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Glenda Way have a pool?
No, 1130 Glenda Way does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Glenda Way have accessible units?
No, 1130 Glenda Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Glenda Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1130 Glenda Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 Glenda Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1130 Glenda Way has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Veranda at the Park
950 Nutmeg Pl
Reno, NV 89502
Manzanita Gate Apartment Homes
2475 Robb Dr
Reno, NV 89523
The Element
825 Delucchi Ln
Reno, NV 89502
Reno Vista
3277 Reno Vista Dr
Reno, NV 89512
Esprit Townhome Apartments
11800 Veterans Pkwy
Reno, NV 89521
Skyline Canyon
3300 Skyline Blvd
Reno, NV 89509
The Village at Iron Blossom
690 E Patriot Blvd
Reno, NV 89511
Northtowne Summit Apartments
2777 Northtowne Ln
Reno, NV 89512

Similar Pages

Reno 1 BedroomsReno 2 Bedrooms
Reno Dog Friendly ApartmentsReno Luxury Places
Reno Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CASun Valley, NV
Incline Village, NVKingsbury, NV
Carson City, NVFernley, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Double R BlvdVirginia LakeMae Anne Avenue
Wells Avenue NeighborhoodDowntown RenoMountain View Cemetery
Virginia FootillsOddie Boulevard

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno