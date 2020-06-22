Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

10668 Brittany Park Drive Available 07/13/20 10668 Brittany Park Dr. Reno, NV 89521 - $1,850/mo



KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 2010

Sq Footage: 1528 sqft.

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 2 Baths

Parking: 2 Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)

Deposit: $1,850

Pets Policy: No pets

Laundry: In Unit

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION

Beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home located in Damonte Ranch. Includes fenced backyard, attached 2 car garage, Central A/C, and washer/dryer. Call to schedule a showing.



RENTAL FEATURES



Living room

Dining room

Master bath

Washer/Dryer

Pantry

Range / Oven

Refrigerator

Dishwasher

Microwave

Garbage disposal

Stainless steel appliances

Balcony, Deck, or Patio

Yard

Fenced yard

Sprinkler system

Heat: forced air

Central A/C



COMMUNITY FEATURES



Garage - Attached



LEASE TERMS:

Available July 13th 2020!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No pets. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2338404)