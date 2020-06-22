Amenities
10668 Brittany Park Drive Available 07/13/20 10668 Brittany Park Dr. Reno, NV 89521 - $1,850/mo
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 2010
Sq Footage: 1528 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,850
Pets Policy: No pets
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Single Family House
DESCRIPTION
Beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home located in Damonte Ranch. Includes fenced backyard, attached 2 car garage, Central A/C, and washer/dryer. Call to schedule a showing.
RENTAL FEATURES
Living room
Dining room
Master bath
Washer/Dryer
Pantry
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Stainless steel appliances
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Yard
Fenced yard
Sprinkler system
Heat: forced air
Central A/C
COMMUNITY FEATURES
Garage - Attached
LEASE TERMS:
Available July 13th 2020!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No pets. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2338404)