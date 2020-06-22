All apartments in Reno
10668 Brittany Park Drive.
10668 Brittany Park Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

10668 Brittany Park Drive

10668 Brittany Park Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10668 Brittany Park Drive, Reno, NV 89521
Virginia Footills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
10668 Brittany Park Drive Available 07/13/20 10668 Brittany Park Dr. Reno, NV 89521 - $1,850/mo

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 2010
Sq Footage: 1528 sqft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 2 Baths
Parking: 2 Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year (See Details Below)
Deposit: $1,850
Pets Policy: No pets
Laundry: In Unit
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION
Beautiful three bedroom, two bathroom home located in Damonte Ranch. Includes fenced backyard, attached 2 car garage, Central A/C, and washer/dryer. Call to schedule a showing.

RENTAL FEATURES

Living room
Dining room
Master bath
Washer/Dryer
Pantry
Range / Oven
Refrigerator
Dishwasher
Microwave
Garbage disposal
Stainless steel appliances
Balcony, Deck, or Patio
Yard
Fenced yard
Sprinkler system
Heat: forced air
Central A/C

COMMUNITY FEATURES

Garage - Attached

LEASE TERMS:
Available July 13th 2020!! Tenant is responsible for all utilities. No pets. $40 application fee per adult is non-refundable. Call to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2338404)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10668 Brittany Park Drive have any available units?
10668 Brittany Park Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Reno, NV.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 10668 Brittany Park Drive have?
Some of 10668 Brittany Park Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10668 Brittany Park Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10668 Brittany Park Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10668 Brittany Park Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10668 Brittany Park Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10668 Brittany Park Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10668 Brittany Park Drive does offer parking.
Does 10668 Brittany Park Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10668 Brittany Park Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10668 Brittany Park Drive have a pool?
No, 10668 Brittany Park Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10668 Brittany Park Drive have accessible units?
No, 10668 Brittany Park Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10668 Brittany Park Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10668 Brittany Park Drive has units with dishwashers.

