10482 Gold Trail Drive

Amenities
Beautiful Damonte Ranch 3 bed 2 bath home in a gated community that will include club house, gym,pool, and sauna. Close to hiking. Fully furnished home. 1 mature dog under 25lbs on owner approval. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included. Available to view on or around August 7th. Tenants are responsible for utilities. Rent for a 12 month lease is $2,070 per month. Deposit is $2500.In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410, or copy and paste link app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1
Amenities: Dishwasher, Garage-Attached, Gagted Community, Gym, Gas Stove, Community Pool/Spa, Clubhouse, Fireplace, Refrigerator, Cable-ready, washer, Dryer