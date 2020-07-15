All apartments in Reno
Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:49 PM

10482 Gold Trail Drive

10482 Gold Trail Drive · (775) 204-3410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10482 Gold Trail Drive, Reno, NV 89521
Double Diamond

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 7

$2,070

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1470 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
sauna
Beautiful Damonte Ranch 3 bed 2 bath home in a gated community that will include club house, gym,pool, and sauna. Close to hiking. Fully furnished home. 1 mature dog under 25lbs on owner approval. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included. Available to view on or around August 7th. Tenants are responsible for utilities. Rent for a 12 month lease is $2,070 per month. Deposit is $2500.In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410, or copy and paste link app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1

Amenities: Dishwasher, Garage-Attached, Gagted Community, Gym, Gas Stove, Community Pool/Spa, Clubhouse, Fireplace, Refrigerator, Cable-ready, washer, Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10482 Gold Trail Drive have any available units?
10482 Gold Trail Drive has a unit available for $2,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 10482 Gold Trail Drive have?
Some of 10482 Gold Trail Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10482 Gold Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10482 Gold Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10482 Gold Trail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10482 Gold Trail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10482 Gold Trail Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10482 Gold Trail Drive offers parking.
Does 10482 Gold Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10482 Gold Trail Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10482 Gold Trail Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10482 Gold Trail Drive has a pool.
Does 10482 Gold Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 10482 Gold Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10482 Gold Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10482 Gold Trail Drive has units with dishwashers.
