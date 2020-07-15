10482 Gold Trail Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Damonte Ranch 3 bed 2 bath home in a gated community that will include club house, gym,pool, and sauna. Close to hiking. Fully furnished home. 1 mature dog under 25lbs on owner approval. Washer, dryer, and refrigerator included. Available to view on or around August 7th. Tenants are responsible for utilities. Rent for a 12 month lease is $2,070 per month. Deposit is $2500.In order to view please call our showing service at 775-204-3410, or copy and paste link app.tenantturner.com/listings/dicksonrealtymartinteam1



