1010 Holcomb Ave

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Loaded with vintage charm but recently remodeled w/ all the updates. Elegant, spacious 3 bedroom home w/in the MidTown zone of influence. Water, sewer, garbage & all appliances included. NOTE: Power will also be included until meter separation project is complete. NON SMOKING property. Small pet on approval w/ additional deposit and pet rent. $40 per adult application fee. Don't be fooled by internet scams. This property is locally managed. See extended remarks. Listing Agent: Janice C Mackenzie Email Address: jan@janmackenzie.com Broker: Nevada Home Connections NOTE: Interior square footage and yard size are estimates only at this time. Verification pending. This property remodel will be finalized with THREE units within the structure. All with separate entrances and no shared interior space. During this Covid 19 pandemic shut down, we are practicing social distancing as well as adhering to Local, State and Federal guidelines for the Real Estate industry. We are only showing vacant homes to candidates who pass our phone screening criteria. Please call our office for details. 775-322-3015. Shown by appointment only.