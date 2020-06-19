All apartments in Reno
1010 Holcomb Ave
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:25 PM

1010 Holcomb Ave

1010 Holcomb Avenue · (775) 250-8914
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1010 Holcomb Avenue, Reno, NV 89502
Wells Avenue Neighborhood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit Main · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1550 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Loaded with vintage charm but recently remodeled w/ all the updates. Elegant, spacious 3 bedroom home w/in the MidTown zone of influence. Water, sewer, garbage & all appliances included. NOTE: Power will also be included until meter separation project is complete. NON SMOKING property. Small pet on approval w/ additional deposit and pet rent. $40 per adult application fee. Don't be fooled by internet scams. This property is locally managed. See extended remarks. Listing Agent: Janice C Mackenzie Email Address: jan@janmackenzie.com Broker: Nevada Home Connections NOTE: Interior square footage and yard size are estimates only at this time. Verification pending. This property remodel will be finalized with THREE units within the structure. All with separate entrances and no shared interior space. During this Covid 19 pandemic shut down, we are practicing social distancing as well as adhering to Local, State and Federal guidelines for the Real Estate industry. We are only showing vacant homes to candidates who pass our phone screening criteria. Please call our office for details. 775-322-3015. Shown by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1010 Holcomb Ave have any available units?
1010 Holcomb Ave has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Reno, NV?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Reno Rent Report.
What amenities does 1010 Holcomb Ave have?
Some of 1010 Holcomb Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1010 Holcomb Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1010 Holcomb Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1010 Holcomb Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1010 Holcomb Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1010 Holcomb Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1010 Holcomb Ave does offer parking.
Does 1010 Holcomb Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1010 Holcomb Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1010 Holcomb Ave have a pool?
No, 1010 Holcomb Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1010 Holcomb Ave have accessible units?
No, 1010 Holcomb Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1010 Holcomb Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1010 Holcomb Ave has units with dishwashers.
