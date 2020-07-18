All apartments in Paradise
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:51 AM

4575 Dean Martin Drive #2103 - 1

4575 Dean Martin Drive · (941) 875-4723
Location

4575 Dean Martin Drive, Paradise, NV 89103

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 20

$3,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
pool
internet access
valet service
Furnished high-rise condo. Enjoy the breathtaking views of the Las Vegas Strip in the guard-gated Panorama Towers. The condo features stainless steel appliances, complimentary valet service, 24-hour concierge, and floor to ceiling windows. The community also includes an upscale pool as well as a fitness center. All utilities, Cable TV and WiFi are included in your monthly rent! Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4575 Dean Martin Drive #2103 - 1 have any available units?
4575 Dean Martin Drive #2103 - 1 has a unit available for $3,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4575 Dean Martin Drive #2103 - 1 have?
Some of 4575 Dean Martin Drive #2103 - 1's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4575 Dean Martin Drive #2103 - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4575 Dean Martin Drive #2103 - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4575 Dean Martin Drive #2103 - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4575 Dean Martin Drive #2103 - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Paradise.
Does 4575 Dean Martin Drive #2103 - 1 offer parking?
No, 4575 Dean Martin Drive #2103 - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 4575 Dean Martin Drive #2103 - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4575 Dean Martin Drive #2103 - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4575 Dean Martin Drive #2103 - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 4575 Dean Martin Drive #2103 - 1 has a pool.
Does 4575 Dean Martin Drive #2103 - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4575 Dean Martin Drive #2103 - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4575 Dean Martin Drive #2103 - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4575 Dean Martin Drive #2103 - 1 has units with dishwashers.
Does 4575 Dean Martin Drive #2103 - 1 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4575 Dean Martin Drive #2103 - 1 has units with air conditioning.
