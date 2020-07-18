4575 Dean Martin Drive #2103 - 1

Amenities

Furnished high-rise condo. Enjoy the breathtaking views of the Las Vegas Strip in the guard-gated Panorama Towers. The condo features stainless steel appliances, complimentary valet service, 24-hour concierge, and floor to ceiling windows. The community also includes an upscale pool as well as a fitness center. All utilities, Cable TV and WiFi are included in your monthly rent! Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

