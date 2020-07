Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 4 bed 2 bath home in the beautiful custom Artesia community on south end of town. This home boasts a large open floorplan, comes with all appliances, landscaped front and back, fenced backyard, all bedrooms are good sized. HUGE kitchen, comes with all appliances, and has a 2 car attached auto garage. Call to view today.