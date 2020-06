Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Fully furnished. Turn key with all appliances, linens, dishes, pots and pans etc. Just bring your clothes. Corporate style rental. On the Mountain Falls golf course with one of the best views on the course. Open floor plan. Available for 6 to 9 months rental. This home has all the upgrades for total comfort. Enjoy the Mountain Falls community facilities with golf, pool, exercise room, and the The Grill Room.