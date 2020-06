Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Absolutely stunning home on south end, Gorgeous columns upon entry, large stone fireplace, and split floor-plan. Huge kitchen with large island, walk in pantry, built in ovens, and gas cook-top. Master boasts his/her closets, luxury style bathroom separate shower, and tub in center of bathroom. 3 car attached garage, 1 acre well/septic, fenced yard and more. This is a MUST SEE. Pets with approval only. Call to view today.