Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

916 Falcon Glenn

916 Falcon Glenn Drive · (702) 346-7930
Location

916 Falcon Glenn Drive, Mesquite, NV 89027

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 916 Falcon Glenn · Avail. Aug 12

$1,580

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1826 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
916 Falcon Glenn Available 08/12/20 ***Shadow Hawk 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Family Home*** COMING SOON - Walk into an open concept, light based colored interior, spacious home with vaulted ceilings. It is 1826 sq ft 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that comes with a 2-car, attached garage. It has a great kitchen with island and dinning area, master bedroom with sunken tub and awesome master closet. Home comes unfurnished with appliances that include refrigerator, stove, microwave,dishwasher & washer/dryer hook ups.Located in the Shadow Hawk Subdivision, just north of the I-15.Contact our office today for a showing @ (702)346-7930 or visit our website to submit your application, www.erabrokers.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4056097)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

