Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage microwave range refrigerator

916 Falcon Glenn Available 08/12/20 ***Shadow Hawk 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Family Home*** COMING SOON - Walk into an open concept, light based colored interior, spacious home with vaulted ceilings. It is 1826 sq ft 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that comes with a 2-car, attached garage. It has a great kitchen with island and dinning area, master bedroom with sunken tub and awesome master closet. Home comes unfurnished with appliances that include refrigerator, stove, microwave,dishwasher & washer/dryer hook ups.Located in the Shadow Hawk Subdivision, just north of the I-15.Contact our office today for a showing @ (702)346-7930 or visit our website to submit your application, www.erabrokers.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4056097)