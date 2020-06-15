All apartments in Laughlin
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:39 AM

2345 Brookings Harbor

2345 Brookings Harbor Dr · (702) 208-2573
Location

2345 Brookings Harbor Dr, Laughlin, NV 89029
Laughlin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 2345 Brookings Harbor · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1830 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4Bdrm 2 bath single story home!! - This is a Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 Bath single story home is located at 2345 Brookings Harbor Dr Laughlin NV 89029.
The Finest in Laughlin at the Falls, RV ready with hookups, or park your boat, 12 ft high ceilings, all rooms cable ready, Great Room, double pane windows, sound & data ready, granite countertops, walk-in kitchen pantry, walk-in closet master suite, dual sinks in both baths, water dripping system front yard, garage door opener. washer/dryer room, all new appliances, pristine condition, ceiling fans, ressed lighting, beautiful front yard trees n plants, 5 burner gas stove, Brick driveway, Great room pre-wired for speakers, beautiful mountain views, 875 elevation, 9 minutes to Casino Dr.., grocery store very close,

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4757747)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2345 Brookings Harbor have any available units?
2345 Brookings Harbor has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2345 Brookings Harbor have?
Some of 2345 Brookings Harbor's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2345 Brookings Harbor currently offering any rent specials?
2345 Brookings Harbor isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2345 Brookings Harbor pet-friendly?
Yes, 2345 Brookings Harbor is pet friendly.
Does 2345 Brookings Harbor offer parking?
Yes, 2345 Brookings Harbor does offer parking.
Does 2345 Brookings Harbor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2345 Brookings Harbor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2345 Brookings Harbor have a pool?
No, 2345 Brookings Harbor does not have a pool.
Does 2345 Brookings Harbor have accessible units?
No, 2345 Brookings Harbor does not have accessible units.
Does 2345 Brookings Harbor have units with dishwashers?
No, 2345 Brookings Harbor does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2345 Brookings Harbor have units with air conditioning?
No, 2345 Brookings Harbor does not have units with air conditioning.
