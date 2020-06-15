Amenities

Gorgeous 4Bdrm 2 bath single story home!! - This is a Gorgeous 4 bedroom 2 Bath single story home is located at 2345 Brookings Harbor Dr Laughlin NV 89029.

The Finest in Laughlin at the Falls, RV ready with hookups, or park your boat, 12 ft high ceilings, all rooms cable ready, Great Room, double pane windows, sound & data ready, granite countertops, walk-in kitchen pantry, walk-in closet master suite, dual sinks in both baths, water dripping system front yard, garage door opener. washer/dryer room, all new appliances, pristine condition, ceiling fans, ressed lighting, beautiful front yard trees n plants, 5 burner gas stove, Brick driveway, Great room pre-wired for speakers, beautiful mountain views, 875 elevation, 9 minutes to Casino Dr.., grocery store very close,



No Cats Allowed



