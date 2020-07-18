All apartments in Enterprise
8352 Mokena Ave
Last updated July 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

8352 Mokena Ave

8352 Mokena Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8352 Mokena Avenue, Enterprise, NV 89178
Mountain Edge

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Mountains Edge Beauty! Charming 3 bed 2.5 bath in gated community - Mountains Edge Beauty! Charming 3 bed 2.5 bath in gated community. Vibrant paint & carpet. Inviting living room, kitchen has breakfast bar & granite countertops. Spacious master with walk in closet, standing shower, separate tub & double sinks. Lots of storage throughout. No pets sorry.

Please download our application from www.renewpm.com fill out and drop off at 7375 S. Pecos Rd #102 Las Vegas NV 89120 or call Andrew with any questions at (702) 738-3457

NO SMOKING

NO PETS

Deposit / $1580

Monthly Rent / $1590

Key Fee / $100

Cleaning Fee / $400

Monthly Sewer & Trash $35

(RLNE4149463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

