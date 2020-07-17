7323 Agonis Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage microwave range

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Very nice 2 story House close to Stores ,Restaurants and I 215 - This two story home has 3 bedroom 2 bath and 1/2 bath, 2 car garage,has been freshly painted family room with in wall ceiling speakers for surround sound.Kitchen with built microwave,slide in range ,granite counter tops .

Everyone over 18 must apply online at pm.marshallstearns.com/rentals. Each applicant must have 620+ credit score, good rental history, no collections, evictions, utility bill collections. Section 8 not considered, no smoking. All applicants must make a combined income of at least 3 times the rent.verified by 2 current Bank Statements and 2 current pay stubs



(RLNE5886351)