Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

7323 Agonis Street

7323 Agonis Street · (702) 990-0808
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7323 Agonis Street, Enterprise, NV 89113

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7323 Agonis Street · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1502 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Very nice 2 story House close to Stores ,Restaurants and I 215 - This two story home has 3 bedroom 2 bath and 1/2 bath, 2 car garage,has been freshly painted family room with in wall ceiling speakers for surround sound.Kitchen with built microwave,slide in range ,granite counter tops .
Everyone over 18 must apply online at pm.marshallstearns.com/rentals. Each applicant must have 620+ credit score, good rental history, no collections, evictions, utility bill collections. Section 8 not considered, no smoking. All applicants must make a combined income of at least 3 times the rent.verified by 2 current Bank Statements and 2 current pay stubs

(RLNE5886351)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7323 Agonis Street have any available units?
7323 Agonis Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7323 Agonis Street have?
Some of 7323 Agonis Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7323 Agonis Street currently offering any rent specials?
7323 Agonis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7323 Agonis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7323 Agonis Street is pet friendly.
Does 7323 Agonis Street offer parking?
Yes, 7323 Agonis Street offers parking.
Does 7323 Agonis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7323 Agonis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7323 Agonis Street have a pool?
No, 7323 Agonis Street does not have a pool.
Does 7323 Agonis Street have accessible units?
No, 7323 Agonis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7323 Agonis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7323 Agonis Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7323 Agonis Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7323 Agonis Street does not have units with air conditioning.
