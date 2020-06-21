7053 Aspenwood Cellars Ct

Amenities

American West- Brand New Home - Brand new American West home located at the end of street. Ground floor is an open great room concept. Island Kitchen with mocha cabinets, granite counters, and wood pattern flooring. Mocha color cabinets and extensive cabinet space. Master Suite is located on the second floor with on suite 3/4 bath with granite counters and designer touches. Secondary bedrooms are both good sizes with good closet space. Home also features a loft. Tankless hot water. Home has great access to South Strip, I-215 and McCarran Airport. Great home here!!



No Cats Allowed



