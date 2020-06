Amenities

MINI NYC SKYLINE INSPIRED DESIGN MID-RISE LUXURY COMPLEX LOCATED AT S. END OF THE STRIP. MINUTES FROM THE RAIDERS ALLEGIANT STADIUM & MCCARRAN AIRPORT. GUARD GATED MANHATTAN OFFERS A SPACIOUS FULLY FURNISHED 1BR/1BA CONDO ON 3RD FLOOR W/A BALCONY & SEVERAL COMMUNITY AMENITIES. TENANT TO PAY $300 REFUNDABLE DAMAGE DEPOSIT TO MANHATTAN CONDO COMMUNITY PRIOR TO MOVING IN. TO BE PAID W/PERSONAL CHECK.WILL ONLY BE CASHED IF DAMAGE IS CAUSED BY TENANT.