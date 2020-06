Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool bbq/grill hot tub

Must See beautiful 2 bed, 2 full bath unit located on the 3rd floor in the Manhattan community complex.This alluring unit boasts upgraded granite counter tops and cabinetry and has spacious rooms throughout.The community has appealing pools and spa's as well as a state-of-the-art exercise room and clubhouse.Enjoy the secluded park within the community where you have access to BBQ's and playground and will feel safe under the 24-hour guarded gated