Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated gym pool ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities business center clubhouse gym pool sauna

Fully furnished, just bring your toothbrush!! Stunning 3 bdrm condo for rent in the guard gated Manhattan community. The home features beautiful top of the line furniture, split floor plan, upgraded kitchen and appliances. With this unit you will get a full gym, sauna, business center, clubhouse, pools and spas!! Come experience the resort style living Manhattan has to offer!! Accepting 6-12 month leases! Schedule exclusive showing today!