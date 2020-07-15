All apartments in Enterprise
Find more places like
3076 Collodi Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Enterprise, NV
/
3076 Collodi Ct
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

3076 Collodi Ct

3076 Collodi Ct · (702) 462-5882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Enterprise
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3076 Collodi Ct, Enterprise, NV 89141
Southern Highlands

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3076 Collodi Ct · Avail. now

$2,000

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2054 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Brand New House in Southern Highlands for rent - Brand New 2 Story Single Family house with all new Appliances. Open Floor plan 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and master bath with double sink!

Please verify all information with an agent. The applicant is required to submit a rental application, 2-month worth of pay-stubs, bank statement, and $50 application fee per adult. The application fee is NON-REFUNDABLE. The tenant will be held accountable to pay $40/monthly trash & sewer fee. Pet deposit: $300 per pet. $60 key deposit, $200 cleaning deposit. Please log on to https://123vegasrental.com/listing.php to submit an app

(RLNE5906972)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3076 Collodi Ct have any available units?
3076 Collodi Ct has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3076 Collodi Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3076 Collodi Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3076 Collodi Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 3076 Collodi Ct is pet friendly.
Does 3076 Collodi Ct offer parking?
No, 3076 Collodi Ct does not offer parking.
Does 3076 Collodi Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3076 Collodi Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3076 Collodi Ct have a pool?
No, 3076 Collodi Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3076 Collodi Ct have accessible units?
No, 3076 Collodi Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3076 Collodi Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 3076 Collodi Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3076 Collodi Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 3076 Collodi Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Jovanna Villas Apartment Homes
2720 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123
Loft 5
2715 W Pebble Rd
Enterprise, NV 89123
Gallery Apartments
7688 Blue Diamond Rd
Enterprise, NV 89113
South Blvd. Apartments
10200 Giles St
Enterprise, NV 89183
Coronado Bay Club Condo-Apartment Homes
7600 S Jones Blvd
Enterprise, NV 89139
Boca Raton
2405 W Serene Ave
Enterprise, NV 89123
Chandler Apartment Homes
6767 W Windmill Ln
Enterprise, NV 89139

Similar Pages

Enterprise 1 BedroomsEnterprise 2 BedroomsEnterprise Cheap PlacesEnterprise Dog Friendly ApartmentsEnterprise Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NVNorth Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NVWinchester, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mountain EdgeCoronado Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern NevadaUniversity of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State CollegeTouro University Nevada