3076 Collodi Ct.

Brand New House in Southern Highlands for rent - Brand New 2 Story Single Family house with all new Appliances. Open Floor plan 4 bedroom and 2.5 bathroom. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet and master bath with double sink!
Please verify all information with an agent. The applicant is required to submit a rental application, 2-month worth of pay-stubs, bank statement, and $50 application fee per adult. The application fee is NON-REFUNDABLE. The tenant will be held accountable to pay $40/monthly trash & sewer fee. Pet deposit: $300 per pet. $60 key deposit, $200 cleaning deposit. Please log on to https://123vegasrental.com/listing.php to submit an app
