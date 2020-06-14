All apartments in Boulder City
700 Elm
700 Elm

700 Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

700 Elm Street, Boulder City, NV 89005

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful manufactured home 3bed 2 bath, 2 car garage. 55+ over park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Elm have any available units?
700 Elm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boulder City, NV.
What amenities does 700 Elm have?
Some of 700 Elm's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Elm currently offering any rent specials?
700 Elm isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Elm pet-friendly?
No, 700 Elm is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boulder City.
Does 700 Elm offer parking?
Yes, 700 Elm does offer parking.
Does 700 Elm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Elm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Elm have a pool?
No, 700 Elm does not have a pool.
Does 700 Elm have accessible units?
No, 700 Elm does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Elm have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Elm has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Elm have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Elm does not have units with air conditioning.
