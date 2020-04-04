All apartments in Boulder City
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:22 AM

1220 Cheyenne Ct

1220 Cheyenne Court · (702) 435-7355
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1220 Cheyenne Court, Boulder City, NV 89005

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1220 Cheyenne Ct · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1562 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Beautiful Home in a Cul-de-Sac! - Upgraded flooring throughout. Boasting with new granite counter tops, all kitchen appliances included, neutral paint throughout, and spacious bedrooms. Gorgeous pool and three sheds in the backyard! Must see!!!!

App Fee is $75 per applicant - 18 yrs old and above must apply.

Fill out application online at www.robinsonrm.com. Must provide ID, proof of income (Pay Stubs and/or Bank Statements) and pet photos (if applicable).

Client/Agent to verify all info. Agent must show property. Email Broker's W-9 to L/A. Renter's insurance REQUIRED prior to move-in.

(RLNE4145053)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 Cheyenne Ct have any available units?
1220 Cheyenne Ct has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1220 Cheyenne Ct have?
Some of 1220 Cheyenne Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1220 Cheyenne Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1220 Cheyenne Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 Cheyenne Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 Cheyenne Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1220 Cheyenne Ct offer parking?
No, 1220 Cheyenne Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1220 Cheyenne Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 Cheyenne Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 Cheyenne Ct have a pool?
Yes, 1220 Cheyenne Ct has a pool.
Does 1220 Cheyenne Ct have accessible units?
No, 1220 Cheyenne Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 Cheyenne Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 Cheyenne Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 Cheyenne Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 Cheyenne Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
