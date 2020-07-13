All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:43 PM

Monterra

4217 Louisiana Blvd NE · (505) 234-1137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4217 Louisiana Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0313 · Avail. Jul 24

$711

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1019 · Avail. Jul 27

$716

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 1002 · Avail. now

$716

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0116 · Avail. Jul 24

$838

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 1005 · Avail. now

$838

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 1222 · Avail. Sep 1

$863

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Monterra.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
business center
carport
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
Nestled amidst native pion trees at the base of the majestic Sandia Mountains, Monterra Apartment Homes offers picturesque vistas of the Northeast Heights. Our community is equipped with a sparkling swimming pool, spacious dog parks, and a 24/7 fitness center; enjoy outdoor cooking with friends and family around one of our barbecue pits or relax with a warm beverage beside the clubhouse fireplace. Monterras elegant, renovated homes feature espresso cabinets, granite counter tops, wood vinyl flooring, washers and dryers, and thermostats that can be adjusted from the convenience of your smartphone. Take delight in our tree-filled landscaping or spend a relaxing afternoon at Arroyo del Oso a park, trail, and golf course only three minutes north of our community. Find a warm atmosphere and Southwest charm at Monterra Apartments, a gem of residential living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $150 admin
Pets Allowed: cats, birds, dogs
Cats
limit: 2
Storage Details: Available for $40 a month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Monterra have any available units?
Monterra has 16 units available starting at $711 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does Monterra have?
Some of Monterra's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Monterra currently offering any rent specials?
Monterra is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Monterra pet-friendly?
Yes, Monterra is pet friendly.
Does Monterra offer parking?
Yes, Monterra offers parking.
Does Monterra have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Monterra offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Monterra have a pool?
Yes, Monterra has a pool.
Does Monterra have accessible units?
No, Monterra does not have accessible units.
Does Monterra have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Monterra has units with dishwashers.
