Amenities
Nestled amidst native pion trees at the base of the majestic Sandia Mountains, Monterra Apartment Homes offers picturesque vistas of the Northeast Heights. Our community is equipped with a sparkling swimming pool, spacious dog parks, and a 24/7 fitness center; enjoy outdoor cooking with friends and family around one of our barbecue pits or relax with a warm beverage beside the clubhouse fireplace. Monterras elegant, renovated homes feature espresso cabinets, granite counter tops, wood vinyl flooring, washers and dryers, and thermostats that can be adjusted from the convenience of your smartphone. Take delight in our tree-filled landscaping or spend a relaxing afternoon at Arroyo del Oso a park, trail, and golf course only three minutes north of our community. Find a warm atmosphere and Southwest charm at Monterra Apartments, a gem of residential living.