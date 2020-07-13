All apartments in Albuquerque
Huning Castle
Huning Castle

1500 Central Ave SW · (505) 309-3053
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1500 Central Ave SW, Albuquerque, NM 87104
Downtown Albuquerque

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Huning Castle.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
courtyard
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
yoga
Built on a historic site, Huning Castle Luxury Apartment Homes in Albuquerque, NM offers one of a kind fabulous one, two and three bedroom floor plans within our gated community. Please call today so we may schedule an appointment for you and show you why Huning Castle is a wonderful place to be home. The staff of Huning Castle will make every effort to turn our Castle into your home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom); $300 (2 bedroom); -Up to one month's rent; -- $250; Surety bond: $87.50; -- Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $50 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $35
restrictions: Yes
Parking Details: Gated parking area - no charge. Garage parking $125.00. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Huning Castle have any available units?
Huning Castle has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does Huning Castle have?
Some of Huning Castle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Huning Castle currently offering any rent specials?
Huning Castle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Huning Castle pet-friendly?
Yes, Huning Castle is pet friendly.
Does Huning Castle offer parking?
Yes, Huning Castle offers parking.
Does Huning Castle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Huning Castle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Huning Castle have a pool?
Yes, Huning Castle has a pool.
Does Huning Castle have accessible units?
Yes, Huning Castle has accessible units.
Does Huning Castle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Huning Castle has units with dishwashers.
