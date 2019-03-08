Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

9552 Jacks Creek Road NW Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Sundance Estates! - Come be the next lucky tenant of this fantastically maintained, bright and open floor-plan home that features 2 living areas with formal dining area, 2-way Stone Fireplace, recently updated kitchen with granite counter-tops with island. Gorgeous wood floors are spread throughout the main floor where light glistens from the thermal Double Pane windows. Upstairs, you'll find a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and it's bathroom with dual ''his and her'' sinks and large shower. The front yard is xeriscaped and features a cozy patio. Large workshop/shed sits in the backyard and an open patio displays an amazing view of the Sandia Mountains. This one won't last long! Please DO NOT DISTURB TENANT!



Rental Information:

•Rent: $2,200.00

•Application Deposit: $2,200.00

•Non-refundable Application Fee(s): $55.00 per person 18+



Requirements:

•Proof of Income (Gross Income of 2.5 times the rent)

•Credit Score of 580 or more

•Good Rental History

•No past due balances owed to other rental properties.

•Renters Insurance Required.



We look forward to moving you in to this charming property! To submit an application, go to www.RentalsNewMexico.com. Property professionally managed by Property Partners, Inc. 505-554-1458.



No Pets Allowed



