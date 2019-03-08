All apartments in Albuquerque
9552 Jacks Creek Road NW
9552 Jacks Creek Road NW

(505) 554-1458
Location

9552 Jacks Creek Drive Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87114
Paradise Hills Civic

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9552 Jacks Creek Road NW · Avail. Jul 1

$2,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2330 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
9552 Jacks Creek Road NW Available 07/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bed 2.5 Bath Home in Sundance Estates! - Come be the next lucky tenant of this fantastically maintained, bright and open floor-plan home that features 2 living areas with formal dining area, 2-way Stone Fireplace, recently updated kitchen with granite counter-tops with island. Gorgeous wood floors are spread throughout the main floor where light glistens from the thermal Double Pane windows. Upstairs, you'll find a large master bedroom with a walk-in closet and it's bathroom with dual ''his and her'' sinks and large shower. The front yard is xeriscaped and features a cozy patio. Large workshop/shed sits in the backyard and an open patio displays an amazing view of the Sandia Mountains. This one won't last long! Please DO NOT DISTURB TENANT!

Rental Information:
•Rent: $2,200.00
•Application Deposit: $2,200.00
•Non-refundable Application Fee(s): $55.00 per person 18+

Requirements:
•Proof of Income (Gross Income of 2.5 times the rent)
•Credit Score of 580 or more
•Good Rental History
•No past due balances owed to other rental properties.
•Renters Insurance Required.

We look forward to moving you in to this charming property! To submit an application, go to www.RentalsNewMexico.com. Property professionally managed by Property Partners, Inc. 505-554-1458.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5781511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9552 Jacks Creek Road NW have any available units?
9552 Jacks Creek Road NW has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 9552 Jacks Creek Road NW have?
Some of 9552 Jacks Creek Road NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9552 Jacks Creek Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
9552 Jacks Creek Road NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9552 Jacks Creek Road NW pet-friendly?
No, 9552 Jacks Creek Road NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 9552 Jacks Creek Road NW offer parking?
No, 9552 Jacks Creek Road NW does not offer parking.
Does 9552 Jacks Creek Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9552 Jacks Creek Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9552 Jacks Creek Road NW have a pool?
No, 9552 Jacks Creek Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 9552 Jacks Creek Road NW have accessible units?
No, 9552 Jacks Creek Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 9552 Jacks Creek Road NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 9552 Jacks Creek Road NW does not have units with dishwashers.
