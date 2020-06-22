Amenities

Unit Amenities microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly carport parking

8014 San Juan NE Available 06/22/20 Coming Soon - 2 bedroom 1 bath adobe home with plaster walls! - Coming Soon

Two bedroom adobe home with plaster walls!

Spacious pass through kitchen features gas stove, built in microwave & refrigerator.

Two good sized living areas, Two spacious bedrooms and one bath.

Features - Carport - Laundry area with lots of shelving.

evaporative cooling and gas heating.

Covered front patio and huge backyard.

Close to Kirtland Air Force Base and just minutes away from I-40

Text Cynthia to set up a showing 505-750-4472



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4520629)