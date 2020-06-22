All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:22 PM

8014 San Juan NE

8014 San Juan Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

8014 San Juan Road Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87108
La Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
8014 San Juan NE Available 06/22/20 Coming Soon - 2 bedroom 1 bath adobe home with plaster walls! - Coming Soon
Two bedroom adobe home with plaster walls!
Spacious pass through kitchen features gas stove, built in microwave & refrigerator.
Two good sized living areas, Two spacious bedrooms and one bath.
Features - Carport - Laundry area with lots of shelving.
evaporative cooling and gas heating.
Covered front patio and huge backyard.
Close to Kirtland Air Force Base and just minutes away from I-40
Text Cynthia to set up a showing 505-750-4472

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4520629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8014 San Juan NE have any available units?
8014 San Juan NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 8014 San Juan NE have?
Some of 8014 San Juan NE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8014 San Juan NE currently offering any rent specials?
8014 San Juan NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8014 San Juan NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 8014 San Juan NE is pet friendly.
Does 8014 San Juan NE offer parking?
Yes, 8014 San Juan NE does offer parking.
Does 8014 San Juan NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8014 San Juan NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8014 San Juan NE have a pool?
No, 8014 San Juan NE does not have a pool.
Does 8014 San Juan NE have accessible units?
No, 8014 San Juan NE does not have accessible units.
Does 8014 San Juan NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8014 San Juan NE does not have units with dishwashers.
