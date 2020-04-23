7706 Euclid Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking garage

This Updated Uptown 3 to 4 Bedroom home boasts a flexible floor plan with two spacious living areas. Just-refinished, gleaming wood floors throughout with brand new carpet in the den. Large master suite offers plenty of closet space with an en suite 3/4 bath. You'll also get a large laundry room (washer / dryer included) with freshly painted concrete floors and a bonus room that makes a great office space, hobby room, or 4th bedroom option. 1 car garage and bonus carport are complimented by a large driveway and a brand new, no maintenance xeriscape out front. Located in an exceptional uptown location just 2 blocks to Trader Joes and some of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment options in the state! Showings start Wednesday 6/17. More photos coming soon!