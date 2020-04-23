All apartments in Albuquerque
7706 Euclid Ave NE
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:31 AM

7706 Euclid Ave NE

7706 Euclid Avenue Northeast · (505) 878-0100
Location

7706 Euclid Avenue Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87110
Inez

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2103 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This Updated Uptown 3 to 4 Bedroom home boasts a flexible floor plan with two spacious living areas. Just-refinished, gleaming wood floors throughout with brand new carpet in the den. Large master suite offers plenty of closet space with an en suite 3/4 bath. You'll also get a large laundry room (washer / dryer included) with freshly painted concrete floors and a bonus room that makes a great office space, hobby room, or 4th bedroom option. 1 car garage and bonus carport are complimented by a large driveway and a brand new, no maintenance xeriscape out front. Located in an exceptional uptown location just 2 blocks to Trader Joes and some of the best shopping, dining, and entertainment options in the state! Showings start Wednesday 6/17. More photos coming soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7706 Euclid Ave NE have any available units?
7706 Euclid Ave NE has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 7706 Euclid Ave NE have?
Some of 7706 Euclid Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7706 Euclid Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
7706 Euclid Ave NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7706 Euclid Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 7706 Euclid Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 7706 Euclid Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 7706 Euclid Ave NE does offer parking.
Does 7706 Euclid Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7706 Euclid Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7706 Euclid Ave NE have a pool?
No, 7706 Euclid Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 7706 Euclid Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 7706 Euclid Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7706 Euclid Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7706 Euclid Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
