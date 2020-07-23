7404 Cerros Place Northwest

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage concierge fireplace online portal

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities concierge parking garage online portal

Price: $1,450

Security Deposit: $1,250

Processing Fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $28

Sq. Feet: 1,500

Bedrooms: 3

Baths:2

Heating: Central Forced Air

Cooling: Evaporative Cooling

Appliances: Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator



Extras: Ravishing single story beauty in Ventana Ranch/Las Casitas with Cathedral ceilings! Don't miss out on this cutie located near to INTEL and Rust Presbyterian. pen kitchen that comes with a breakfast nook, lots of cabinets and a pantry! Your home features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths both with more than enough storage space. Custom fireplace, nice patio in the low maintenance back yard, double car garage. And the amenities list goes on and on! Don't miss out on it! APPLY TODAY!



