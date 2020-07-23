All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 7404 Cerros Place Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
7404 Cerros Place Northwest
Last updated July 20 2020 at 11:50 PM

7404 Cerros Place Northwest

7404 Cerros Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

7404 Cerros Place Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87114
Ventana Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
concierge
fireplace
online portal
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
garage
online portal
***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please call 5058318700 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Quarterly Pest Control
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1,450
Security Deposit: $1,250
Processing Fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $28
Sq. Feet: 1,500
Bedrooms: 3
Baths:2
Heating: Central Forced Air
Cooling: Evaporative Cooling
Appliances: Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Refrigerator

Extras: Ravishing single story beauty in Ventana Ranch/Las Casitas with Cathedral ceilings! Don't miss out on this cutie located near to INTEL and Rust Presbyterian. pen kitchen that comes with a breakfast nook, lots of cabinets and a pantry! Your home features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths both with more than enough storage space. Custom fireplace, nice patio in the low maintenance back yard, double car garage. And the amenities list goes on and on! Don't miss out on it! APPLY TODAY!

APPLICATIONS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE.
Real Property Management Albuquerque
P 505.831.8700 | F 877.420.4618
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7404 Cerros Place Northwest have any available units?
7404 Cerros Place Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 7404 Cerros Place Northwest have?
Some of 7404 Cerros Place Northwest's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7404 Cerros Place Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
7404 Cerros Place Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7404 Cerros Place Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 7404 Cerros Place Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 7404 Cerros Place Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 7404 Cerros Place Northwest offers parking.
Does 7404 Cerros Place Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7404 Cerros Place Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7404 Cerros Place Northwest have a pool?
No, 7404 Cerros Place Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 7404 Cerros Place Northwest have accessible units?
No, 7404 Cerros Place Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 7404 Cerros Place Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7404 Cerros Place Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alvarado Apartments
611 Lead Ave SW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Uptown Square
7000 Phoenix Ave NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Monterra
4217 Louisiana Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Arrowhead Pointe
12021 Skyline Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87123
Nob Hill
4949 Roma Ave NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Allegro At Tanoan
6601 Tennyson St NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Mountain Vista Apartments
1501 Tramway Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87112
Sombra Del Oso Apartment Homes
6000 Montano Plaza Dr NW
Albuquerque, NM 87120

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAlbuquerque 2 Bedroom Apartments
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Apartments
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NM
Rio Rancho, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsSouth San Pedro
Paradise Hills CivicNor EsteFair West
Highland BusinessNob Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College