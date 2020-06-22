7308 Willow Springs RD NE

Amenities

**Application Received** Beautiful Home in Northeast Albuquerque! - **Back Up Applications can be submitted**



This home is located off Wyoming and Alameda in the North Domingo Baca neighborhood area in Northeast Albuquerque. As you enter into this home the kitchen is immediately available and it includes all major appliances such as a refrigerator, a dishwasher, a microwave, and an oven. Off the the left of the entryway is the laundry room which does also include washer and dryer units. Further into the home there is a spacious living room available with ample windows for natural lighting and vaulted ceilings. A guest bathroom and the master bedroom with a master bathroom compete the lower level. The master bathroom offers a separate garden tub and walk in shower as well as a walk in closet. The upper level features a large loft area, two guest bedrooms, a guest bathroom, and a private balcony. The exterior of the home is landscaped with a fenced backyard that has a covered patio area. There is a two car garage in this home.



For a virtual tour please follow this link!: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=USA5Eb1ddtH



2 Stories Directions: From Paseo & Wyoming, N on Wyoming to signal (across from La Cueva high), Right on Desert Dawn, Left on Willow Springs, house on south side of street



*None of our homes are advertised through us on Craigslist or Facebook. If you see this property on Craigslist or Facebook please be aware it is a scam*



Please do not leave the keys outside of the lockbox.



* No Smoking Permitted in or on the Premises*



Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria’:

https://tysonproperties.com/tenants/how-to-apply/



No Pets Allowed



