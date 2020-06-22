All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 7308 Willow Springs RD NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
7308 Willow Springs RD NE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

7308 Willow Springs RD NE

7308 Willow Springs Road Northeast · (505) 323-2104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7308 Willow Springs Road Northeast, Albuquerque, NM 87113
North Domingo Baca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 7308 Willow Springs RD NE · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2078 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
**Application Received** Beautiful Home in Northeast Albuquerque! - **Back Up Applications can be submitted**

Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria’:
https://tysonproperties.com/tenants/how-to-apply/

This home is located off Wyoming and Alameda in the North Domingo Baca neighborhood area in Northeast Albuquerque. As you enter into this home the kitchen is immediately available and it includes all major appliances such as a refrigerator, a dishwasher, a microwave, and an oven. Off the the left of the entryway is the laundry room which does also include washer and dryer units. Further into the home there is a spacious living room available with ample windows for natural lighting and vaulted ceilings. A guest bathroom and the master bedroom with a master bathroom compete the lower level. The master bathroom offers a separate garden tub and walk in shower as well as a walk in closet. The upper level features a large loft area, two guest bedrooms, a guest bathroom, and a private balcony. The exterior of the home is landscaped with a fenced backyard that has a covered patio area. There is a two car garage in this home.

For a virtual tour please follow this link!: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=USA5Eb1ddtH

2 Stories Directions: From Paseo & Wyoming, N on Wyoming to signal (across from La Cueva high), Right on Desert Dawn, Left on Willow Springs, house on south side of street

*None of our homes are advertised through us on Craigslist or Facebook. If you see this property on Craigslist or Facebook please be aware it is a scam*

Please do not leave the keys outside of the lockbox.

* No Smoking Permitted in or on the Premises*

Prior to submitting an application, please review our Application Qualification Criteria’:
https://tysonproperties.com/tenants/how-to-apply/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851874)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7308 Willow Springs RD NE have any available units?
7308 Willow Springs RD NE has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 7308 Willow Springs RD NE have?
Some of 7308 Willow Springs RD NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7308 Willow Springs RD NE currently offering any rent specials?
7308 Willow Springs RD NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7308 Willow Springs RD NE pet-friendly?
No, 7308 Willow Springs RD NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 7308 Willow Springs RD NE offer parking?
Yes, 7308 Willow Springs RD NE does offer parking.
Does 7308 Willow Springs RD NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7308 Willow Springs RD NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7308 Willow Springs RD NE have a pool?
No, 7308 Willow Springs RD NE does not have a pool.
Does 7308 Willow Springs RD NE have accessible units?
No, 7308 Willow Springs RD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 7308 Willow Springs RD NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7308 Willow Springs RD NE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7308 Willow Springs RD NE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Huning Castle
1500 Central Ave SW
Albuquerque, NM 87104
Olympus Northpoint
9100 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast
Albuquerque, NM 87113
Sungate Apartments
10800 Comanche Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Uptown Square
7000 Phoenix Ave NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Allegro At Tanoan
6601 Tennyson St NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
The Q at Uptown
7801 Marble Avenue Northeast
Albuquerque, NM 87110
The Towers Apartments
5404 Montgomery Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
SkyStone
10800 Cibola Loop Northwest
Albuquerque, NM 87114

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity