7101 Marilyn NE

NORTHEAST HEIGHTS - Located in Academy Acres North, North East Heights. Very nice Three Bedroom, Two Bath home. Features a Sunken Living Room and separate Dining Area. Spacious Den with a wood burning Fireplace. Indoor Laundry Room. Double Car Garage.Front Yard has grass. Back yard is fenced and has plenty of room for whatever you like. Pet negotiable. Must see this one. Call Del Mesa Properties at (505)892-5555 or check out our website: www.delmesapropertiesnm.com



No Cats Allowed



