All apartments in Albuquerque
Find more places like 6916 Hartford Place Northwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Albuquerque, NM
/
6916 Hartford Place Northwest
Last updated June 11 2020 at 6:45 PM

6916 Hartford Place Northwest

6916 Hartford Place Northwest · (505) 716-4050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Albuquerque
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6916 Hartford Place Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87114
Ventana Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1974 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 2 Story, 4 bedroom home, all bedrooms upstairs. 2 Living spaces, welcoming front living area and family room with gas log fireplace. Eat-in kitchen open to family room. Kitchen includes side-by-side refrigerator w/ice maker and water, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, large pantry and built in desk/work station. Guest powder room, ceiling fans, faux wood window blinds, tile/laminate/carpet flooring. Laundry closet upstairs, washer hook-up and electric or gas dryer hook-up. Spacious master bedroom with balcony view of the Sandia Mountains, double vanity, garden tub, separate walk-in shower, large walk-in closet. 3 Spare bedrooms, full hall bathroom, linen closet. 3 Car garage with remotes, evaporative cooling, landscaped front yard, fully fenced back yard. Ventana Ranch Community offers easy access to Paseo del Norte.

DIRECTIONS: From Unser Blvd, Right on Irving, Left on Universe, Right on Ventana Village Rd, Left on Ventana Ranch Rd, Right on Southpointe Dr, Right on Hartford.

SCAM ALERT: This property has been found on Craigslist - The listing on Craigslist is a SCAM. The SCAMMERS have crossed out our watermark. We do not advertise on craigslist. DO NOT SUBMIT FUNDS TO THE SCAMMERS.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6916 Hartford Place Northwest have any available units?
6916 Hartford Place Northwest has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 6916 Hartford Place Northwest have?
Some of 6916 Hartford Place Northwest's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6916 Hartford Place Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
6916 Hartford Place Northwest isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6916 Hartford Place Northwest pet-friendly?
No, 6916 Hartford Place Northwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albuquerque.
Does 6916 Hartford Place Northwest offer parking?
Yes, 6916 Hartford Place Northwest does offer parking.
Does 6916 Hartford Place Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6916 Hartford Place Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6916 Hartford Place Northwest have a pool?
No, 6916 Hartford Place Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 6916 Hartford Place Northwest have accessible units?
No, 6916 Hartford Place Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 6916 Hartford Place Northwest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6916 Hartford Place Northwest has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 6916 Hartford Place Northwest?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lincoln Place Apartments
4401 San Pedro Dr NE
Albuquerque, NM 87109
Netherwood Village
1501 Indian School Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Cottonwood Ranch
10001 Coors Byp NW
Albuquerque, NM 87114
Olympus Northpoint
9100 San Mateo Boulevard Northeast
Albuquerque, NM 87113
Uptown Square
7000 Phoenix Ave NE
Albuquerque, NM 87110
Spain Gardens
8401 Spain Rd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87111
Nob Hill
4949 Roma Ave NE
Albuquerque, NM 87108
Markana Apartments
6115 Alameda Blvd NE
Albuquerque, NM 87113

Similar Pages

Albuquerque 1 BedroomsAlbuquerque 2 Bedrooms
Albuquerque Apartments with ParkingAlbuquerque Pet Friendly Places
Albuquerque Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Santa Fe, NMRio Rancho, NM
Los Lunas, NM

Nearby Neighborhoods

Taylor RanchWestgate HeightsParadise Hills Civic
South San PedroNor EsteHighland Business
Nob HillHigh Desert

Apartments Near Colleges

University of New Mexico-Main Campus
Central New Mexico Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity