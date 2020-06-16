6916 Hartford Place Northwest

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 2 Story, 4 bedroom home, all bedrooms upstairs. 2 Living spaces, welcoming front living area and family room with gas log fireplace. Eat-in kitchen open to family room. Kitchen includes side-by-side refrigerator w/ice maker and water, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, large pantry and built in desk/work station. Guest powder room, ceiling fans, faux wood window blinds, tile/laminate/carpet flooring. Laundry closet upstairs, washer hook-up and electric or gas dryer hook-up. Spacious master bedroom with balcony view of the Sandia Mountains, double vanity, garden tub, separate walk-in shower, large walk-in closet. 3 Spare bedrooms, full hall bathroom, linen closet. 3 Car garage with remotes, evaporative cooling, landscaped front yard, fully fenced back yard. Ventana Ranch Community offers easy access to Paseo del Norte.



DIRECTIONS: From Unser Blvd, Right on Irving, Left on Universe, Right on Ventana Village Rd, Left on Ventana Ranch Rd, Right on Southpointe Dr, Right on Hartford.



SCAM ALERT: This property has been found on Craigslist - The listing on Craigslist is a SCAM. The SCAMMERS have crossed out our watermark. We do not advertise on craigslist. DO NOT SUBMIT FUNDS TO THE SCAMMERS.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.