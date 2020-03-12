All apartments in Albuquerque
6715 Ventana Hills Rd NW
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

6715 Ventana Hills Rd NW

6715 Ventana Hills Road Northwest · (505) 242-2997
Location

6715 Ventana Hills Road Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87114
Ventana Ranch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6715 Ventana Hills Rd NW · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1724 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single Story 4 Bedroom Home Available in Ventana Ranch near Universe & Irving Blvd NW! - Text RENT ME 997 to 555-888 For Instant Information on Viewing, Qualifying, Pets & Applying!

Sorry, no pets allowed on this property.
Ventana Ranch!
Vaulted / High Ceilings!
2 Car Garage!
Automatic Opener!
Upgraded Tile Flooring!
Upgraded Kitchen!
Double Lavs!
Garden Tub!
Walk In Closet!
All Appliances Included!
Large Patio!
Landscaped Front & Back!
Storage Shed!
Master Cool Swamp Cooler!
Sorry, no pets allowed on this property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5834095)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6715 Ventana Hills Rd NW have any available units?
6715 Ventana Hills Rd NW has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 6715 Ventana Hills Rd NW have?
Some of 6715 Ventana Hills Rd NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6715 Ventana Hills Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
6715 Ventana Hills Rd NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6715 Ventana Hills Rd NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6715 Ventana Hills Rd NW is pet friendly.
Does 6715 Ventana Hills Rd NW offer parking?
Yes, 6715 Ventana Hills Rd NW does offer parking.
Does 6715 Ventana Hills Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6715 Ventana Hills Rd NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6715 Ventana Hills Rd NW have a pool?
No, 6715 Ventana Hills Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 6715 Ventana Hills Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 6715 Ventana Hills Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6715 Ventana Hills Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6715 Ventana Hills Rd NW does not have units with dishwashers.
