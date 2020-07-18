Amenities
6643 Saint Josephs Ave NW Available 07/15/20 Coming Soon - Spacious 3 bedroom townhouse - Coming Soon - Spacious 3 bedroom townhouse with a 2 car garage. Two full bathrooms upstairs and a powder room on first floor. Master bedroom has a walk in closet, view of the mountains and a private deck! Laundry is downstairs. Gas fireplace in the living room. No carpet. Covered patio in the backyard with easy maintenance backyard. Easy access to I-40, shopping and many parks and schools. Pet Friendly. Text Cynthia at 505-750-4472 for more information.
Renter requirements:
Verifyable income of at least 3X the rent
No evictions
No Felony convictions
No dogs listed as aggressive breeds
Not accepting section 8 at this time
(RLNE5913988)