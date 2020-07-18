All apartments in Albuquerque
6643 Saint Josephs Ave NW
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

6643 Saint Josephs Ave NW

6643 Saint Joseph's Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6643 Saint Joseph's Avenue Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87120

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
6643 Saint Josephs Ave NW Available 07/15/20 Coming Soon - Spacious 3 bedroom townhouse - Coming Soon - Spacious 3 bedroom townhouse with a 2 car garage. Two full bathrooms upstairs and a powder room on first floor. Master bedroom has a walk in closet, view of the mountains and a private deck! Laundry is downstairs. Gas fireplace in the living room. No carpet. Covered patio in the backyard with easy maintenance backyard. Easy access to I-40, shopping and many parks and schools. Pet Friendly. Text Cynthia at 505-750-4472 for more information.

Renter requirements:
Verifyable income of at least 3X the rent
No evictions
No Felony convictions
No dogs listed as aggressive breeds
Not accepting section 8 at this time

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6643 Saint Josephs Ave NW have any available units?
6643 Saint Josephs Ave NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 6643 Saint Josephs Ave NW have?
Some of 6643 Saint Josephs Ave NW's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6643 Saint Josephs Ave NW currently offering any rent specials?
6643 Saint Josephs Ave NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6643 Saint Josephs Ave NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6643 Saint Josephs Ave NW is pet friendly.
Does 6643 Saint Josephs Ave NW offer parking?
Yes, 6643 Saint Josephs Ave NW offers parking.
Does 6643 Saint Josephs Ave NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6643 Saint Josephs Ave NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6643 Saint Josephs Ave NW have a pool?
No, 6643 Saint Josephs Ave NW does not have a pool.
Does 6643 Saint Josephs Ave NW have accessible units?
No, 6643 Saint Josephs Ave NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6643 Saint Josephs Ave NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 6643 Saint Josephs Ave NW does not have units with dishwashers.
