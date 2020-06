Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities accessible parking garage pet friendly

6439 Los Pueblos Place NW Available 11/01/19 Stunning Two Story Town Home in Ventana Ranch - This beautiful two story town-home is located in Ventana Ranch. This home has lots of room! No carpets in the house. The living areas and bedrooms have a dark wood look laminate and there is ceramic tile in the wet areas. Two car garage and the utility room comes with a washer and dryer. The front yard and back yard are fully landscaped. The backyard is fully enclosed with a brick wall and has a covered patio. This home can be made wheelchair accessible if needed, chair lift & ramp can be installed. Up to two medium/small dogs are okay with additional pet fee.



No Cats Allowed



