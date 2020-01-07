Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge pool online portal

6428 Dante Ln NW Available 07/15/20 6428 Dante Ln NW - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***

Call 505-831-8700 to schedule a showing.



We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Quarterly Pest Control

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1.275

Security Deposit: $1,075

Processing Fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq. Feet: 1,323

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Gas

Cooling: Electric

Appliances: Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer and Dryer Hook Ups,, Frestnd Gas Stv/Ovn



Extras: Take A Look At This Immaculate Dr Horton In Exclusive Gated La Scala Part Of Master Planned Ventana Ranch. Open Greatroom With Cathedral Ceilings, Gas Log Fireplace, Ledges, Bay Windows In Dining Room, Neutral Colors. Walled Backyard With Lush Landscaping And Extended Patio. You Also Get Access To Pool, Community Center, And Walking Paths! APPY TODAY!



Real Property Management Albuquerque

P 505.831.8700 | F 877.420.4618



(RLNE4067349)