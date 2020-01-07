All apartments in Albuquerque
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

6428 Dante Ln NW

6428 Dante Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

6428 Dante Lane Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87114
Ventana Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
pool
online portal
6428 Dante Ln NW Available 07/15/20 6428 Dante Ln NW - ***SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Call 505-831-8700 to schedule a showing.

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Quarterly Pest Control
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? Well have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1.275
Security Deposit: $1,075
Processing Fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq. Feet: 1,323
Bedrooms: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Electric
Appliances: Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Washer and Dryer Hook Ups,, Frestnd Gas Stv/Ovn

Extras: Take A Look At This Immaculate Dr Horton In Exclusive Gated La Scala Part Of Master Planned Ventana Ranch. Open Greatroom With Cathedral Ceilings, Gas Log Fireplace, Ledges, Bay Windows In Dining Room, Neutral Colors. Walled Backyard With Lush Landscaping And Extended Patio. You Also Get Access To Pool, Community Center, And Walking Paths! APPY TODAY!

Real Property Management Albuquerque
P 505.831.8700 | F 877.420.4618

(RLNE4067349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6428 Dante Ln NW have any available units?
6428 Dante Ln NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Albuquerque, NM.
How much is rent in Albuquerque, NM?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Albuquerque Rent Report.
What amenities does 6428 Dante Ln NW have?
Some of 6428 Dante Ln NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6428 Dante Ln NW currently offering any rent specials?
6428 Dante Ln NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6428 Dante Ln NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 6428 Dante Ln NW is pet friendly.
Does 6428 Dante Ln NW offer parking?
No, 6428 Dante Ln NW does not offer parking.
Does 6428 Dante Ln NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6428 Dante Ln NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6428 Dante Ln NW have a pool?
Yes, 6428 Dante Ln NW has a pool.
Does 6428 Dante Ln NW have accessible units?
No, 6428 Dante Ln NW does not have accessible units.
Does 6428 Dante Ln NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6428 Dante Ln NW has units with dishwashers.
